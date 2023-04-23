Troops kill seven suspected bandits in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Saturday killed seven suspected bandits and arrested two others in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Director of Defence Madia Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the troops destroyed the bandits’ camps in the area.

Danmadami said the troops engaged the bandits at Birnin Tsaba, Tsanu, Lamba, Gabas, Gidan Kaso, and Dumburum Forest in Zurmi LGA and recovered seven motorcycles, two empty AK 47 magazines, and one Baofeng radio in the operation.

READ ALSO:Troops arrest suspected arms supplier to bandits in Kaduna

The spokesman said: “Following the arrest of a terrorist informant on April 21, troops conducted a follow-up operation and arrested another two terrorists at Shinkafi town in Shinkafi Local Government Area.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one motorcycle and three mobile phones.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now