Troops kill several bandits in Kaduna air raids

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday killed several suspected bandits in air raids in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this in a statement, said the bandits were spotted at different locations in Gidan Audu, Gbakopai Gagafada, Gadani, and Yadi where they were neutralized.

He said the crew of a fighter jet sighted bandits with cattle at about 9kilometre north of Gidan Audu and attacked them.

He said: “Others were sighted at Gbakopai and were also neutralized. At the foot of a high ground west of the village, more bandits with cattle were sighted and engaged.

“Similarly, another group of bandits were neutralized around Gagafada attempting to cross from Polewire to Kampanin Doka.

“Some other bandits in a convoy of about 12 motorcycles were sighted crossing the rail line west of Gadani station, and were engaged accordingly.”

