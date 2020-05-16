Troops kill several Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa forest

The Defence Headquarters said on Saturday several Boko Haram terrorists had been killed by airstrikes conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the Friday’s operation was executed based on credible intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

He said the reports revealed that the terrorists were importing additional fighters and increasing their logistics stocks preparatory to the launching of attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements in the area.

According to him, the troops dispatched an enhanced force package of attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the location.

Enenche said: “Overhead the target area, significant activity of the terrorists was observed in different parts of the settlement.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets took turns in attacking the target area, neutralising many BHTs as well as destroying their logistics facilities and other structures in successive passes, thereby further degrading their will to fight.

“The armed forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our great nation.

“We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in the Northeast but also in every other troubled region of our beloved country.”

