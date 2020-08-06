Troops kill six militants in Niger Delta

The Defence Headquarters on Wednesday said that troops of Operation Delta Safe invaded a purported pirates/militants camp in the Niger Delta and killed six of them.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who released the statement said the operation was carried out on Tuesday, August 4, by the troops of Operation Delta Safe.

He said that the troops raided the said pirates/militants camp at Tukugbene Ayama in southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State

Enenche said that the troops acting on actionable and credible intelligence on a suspected pirate/sea robber gang leader, one Mr Lanre, mounted surveillance on the suspect who came into town from Port Harcourt with one Ayi Abuh, also a notorious kidnapper/pirate.

“Subsequently, troops conducted a raid operation of the pirates’ camp at Tukugbene-Ayama ijaw LGA Bayelsa State on 4 Aug 20.

“The operation was aimed at extracting both Lanre and Ayi Abuh as well as other members of the gang from the community.

“Upon arrival at the personal jetty of the suspect, troops met heavy resistance from gun fire from pirates/militants in five boats that approached from adjoining creek. The overwhelming fire-power of our own troops led to the forceful withdrawal of the pirates/militants with various degrees of gunshots wounds. The gallant troops sustained the fire fight until five of the pirates/militants were neutralised ashore.

READ ALSO: Fears of possible attack on Abuja, North-Central states as video reportedly shows Boko Haram in Niger State

“Furthermore, three of the attacking boats were sunk while the occupants with various degrees of gunshot wounds escaped into the river. In the process, troops recovered three boats from the pirates.

“Additionally, own troops took over the jetty and advanced to the objective area which was empty. It was believed that while the exchange of fire was ongoing Lanre and Ayi Abuh escaped.

“A complete cordon and search was carried out on the building where the suspects were believed to be residing and thereafter the building was cleared. In the process, troops recovered 3 AK47 rifles with a magazine, two 200 HP Yamaha outbound engines and three 115HP Yamaha outbound engines,” Enenche said.

He said that the troops also acting on credible intelligence about a notorious criminal/kidnapper and oil thief popularly known as Akalami High Chief aka Sammy, conducted a raid operation at his identified hideout along Mbiama East West road.

“During the operation, the kingpin was neutralised while attempting to escape. Items including a locally made pistol and cartridges were recovered,” Enenche said.

Join the conversation

Opinions