Troops kill six suspected bandits in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch on Friday killed six suspected bandits in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State

The state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the news in a statement in Kaduna.

He said the bandits were killed in clearance operations conducted by the troops in Saulawa, Fabin Ruwa and other areas in Birnin-Gwari LGA.

The commissioner listed items recovered from the bandits to include one GPMG, 2 AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines and 22 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, among others.

