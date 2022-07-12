Troops kill suspected assailants of Bauchi village head

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have killed two suspected assailants of a village head simply identified as Alhaji Saleh Abdulhamid in Bauchi State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major- Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said suspects who were behind several abductions in Bauchi and Plateau States were killed while trying to escape from the troops.

He added that the suspects – Abdulrazaq Umar and Idris Abdullahi – confessed to the troops that they were behind the murder of the village head.

The statement read: “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN sustained efforts at maintaining their mandate and ensured a hitch-free and peaceful Sallah celebration.

“Notably on 7 and 8 July 2022, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in conjunction with Plateau State Police Command, arrested 2 notorious kidnappers, Abdulrazaq Umar and Idris Abdullahi, at Beco Junction Heipang District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State.

“Suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities within Plateau and Bauchi States including the murder of Alhaji Saleh Abdulhamid (Shaba) at Ex Land Village on 22 Jun 2022.

“Suspects further revealed one Mallam Buhari Umar as the leader of the gang. However, while enroute the criminals’ hideout, suspects attempted to escape and were neutralized.”

