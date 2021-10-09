News
Troops kill suspected attackers of police checkpoint in Anambra
The Nigerian Army on Saturday confirmed the killing of three suspected attackers of a police checkpoint in Anambra State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said a policeman died in the attack.
According to him, the gunmen attacked the police checkpoint along the Okija-Onitsha Expressway on Thursday before troops attached to Sector 5 of Exercise Golden Dawn arrived at the scene.
Nwachukwu said: “The gallant troops engaged and overwhelmed the gunmen with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the scene. Troops gave the gunmen a hot pursuit and engaged them in a gun duel.
“The three gunmen who drove in two vehicles – Hilux and hummer bus – eventually succumbed to troops’ effective firepower while others fled with gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, a policeman paid the supreme price in the line of duty for his country.”
The army spokesman said the troops also recovered a vehicle and two motorcycles while conducting a search in the area.
