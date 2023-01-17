News
Troops kill suspected bandits in Kaduna clearance operation
Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed two suspected bandits during a clearance operation in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.
Three motorcycles, sets of military uniforms, and bandoliers were recovered by troops in the operation.
Aruwan said: “The troops achieved the breakthrough during fighting patrols along the Kaboresha-Rijana Forest-Kuzo-Kujeni-Gwanto-Kachia axis.
READ ALSO: Troops rescue 30 kidnapped victims, kill scores of terrorists in joint operations
“They set up an ambush position along the Gwanto-Kwasau Road, and thereafter, engaged the bandits approaching the location on motorcycles.
“The troops also raided bandits’ camps in the Kutura-Rijana general area during which the bandits fled into the forest on sighting the troops, who subsequently destroyed the camps and recovered three motorcycles.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...