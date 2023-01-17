Troops kill suspected bandits in Kaduna clearance operation

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed two suspected bandits during a clearance operation in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Three motorcycles, sets of military uniforms, and bandoliers were recovered by troops in the operation.

Aruwan said: “The troops achieved the breakthrough during fighting patrols along the Kaboresha-Rijana Forest-Kuzo-Kujeni-Gwanto-Kachia axis.

“They set up an ambush position along the Gwanto-Kwasau Road, and thereafter, engaged the bandits approaching the location on motorcycles.

“The troops also raided bandits’ camps in the Kutura-Rijana general area during which the bandits fled into the forest on sighting the troops, who subsequently destroyed the camps and recovered three motorcycles.”

