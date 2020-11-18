Troops kill suspected bandits, launch manhunt for mastermind of travellers’ abduction in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday launched a manhunt for the mastermind of Monday’s abduction of some commuters along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The troops had identified the bandits’ camp around Kuku area of Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State.

The Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who confirmed the development in a statement, said scores of bandits had been killed and manhunt launched for the kingpin of the criminal group, known as “Major.”

He explained that the first wave of airstrikes by the military involved six Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft which targeted the cluster of huts housing the gang’s leader.

Enenche said: “The second wave of attacks was executed by NAF helicopter gunships which engaged the bandits’ location and provided close air support to the land component as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits’ enclave.

“This paved the way for the ground troops to overrun and destroy the camp without effective resistance from the bandits. A NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft remained airborne providing situational awareness for the troops throughout the operation.

“The military high command commends the land and air components for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.

“Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria sincerely appreciates the continued support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians as it keeps up the tempo of operations to defeat all enemies of the nation.”

