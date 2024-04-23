News
Troops kill suspected terrorists in Zamfara, Katsina
The Nigerian Army said on Tuesday troops deployed for counter-terrorism operations in Zamfara and Katsina have killed scores of suspected terrorists in the two states.
In a post on its official X handle, the army said the troops foiled an attempt to abduct some farmers and rescued the victims along the Gidan Shaho Road in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State.
According to the army, the intervention of the troops forced the terrorists to abandon their victims and fled.
The post read: “Some of the victims with gunshot wounds were promptly evacuated to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.
“The troops in a separate incident also responded to a kidnap incident along Fangaltama-Mayanchi road in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara.
They trailed and engaged the fleeing extremists and successfully neutralised two of them, while others took to their heels.
“The troops rescued five commuters and recovered two AK-47 rifles, eight rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and two mobile phones from the terrorists.
“In another joint clearance operation with the Katsina State Civilian Joint Task Force, security forces conducted a successful offensive, targeting suspected terrorists’ hideouts at Shawu, Dugun Fakwu, and Tafki Villages in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.
“Troops destroyed the enclaves and recovered a fabricated gun and other dangerous weapons in the operation.
“The swift and decisive actions of the troops demonstrate their unrelenting commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the affected communities.”
