Troops kill three bandits in Benue

At least three suspected armed bandits were on Sunday night reportedly gunned down by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, (OPWS), at Adaka community in Makurdi local government area of Benue state

It was learnt that the armed bandits numbering about 10 stormed the area, in the suburb of Makurdi, the state capital, to rob unsuspecting members of the community of their belongings around 8pm, before they were sighted.

It was also gathered that a distress call was put across to the troops who were on vehicle patrol around the area.

According to an eye witness from the community who identified himself as Terna while speaking to journalists, the suspected armed bandits were seen loitering around the area to attack the entire community before a man and his wife ran into them and were shot in the process.

“It was when we heard terrible gunshots that we quickly alerted the military personnel who responded swiftly and came to repel the armed bandits.

“In fact, if not for the prompt intervention of the military, something terrible more than this could have happened. The troops engaged the bandits in a heavy gun dwell and at the end we saw them with three dead bodies.

“The bandits were armed with sophisticated weapons

“We sincerely thank the Military personnel for their action and we are appealing for more deployment of security to our area to avert further attacks,” Terna said.

Confirming the development of the incident, Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, said his patrol team had an encounter with some armed bandits around Adaka community.

“Our troops are on top of the situation and will do everything possible with other security agencies on ground to protect the people,” Yekini stated.

He however referred journalists to the Defence Headquarters Media Operations team for further information on the Adaka incident.

