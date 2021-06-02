Troops kill three ‘gunrunners’ in Sokoto | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed three gunrunners and recovered weapons in Sokoto State.

The Army Director of Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the suspects were killed on Tuesday after the troops got credible information that gunrunners were moving weapons from the Niger Republic into Nigeria.

He said: “The highly vigilant troops mounted a successful ambush along the suspected route close to Garin Naimaimai Village and neutralised the three gunrunners.

“Items recovered include RPG bombs and RPG chargers, machine gun, AK-47 assault rifle, and other accessories as well as the different calibre of assorted ammunition.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen Faruk Yahaya, commended the efforts of the troops and urged them to sustain operational tempo by dominating all the illegal routes around the border areas with the Niger Republic to frustrate any movement of weapons and ammunition into the country.”

