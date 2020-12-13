Troops kill three suspected bandits, arrest four others in Benue

The Defence Headquarters said on Sunday troops of Operation Whirl Stroke has killed three suspected bandits during raids on their hideouts in Benue State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said four suspected bandits were also arrested during the operations that took place at Tomatar Ugba and Kundi villages in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state.

According to him, the troops stormed the camps following intelligence, overwhelmed the criminals with more firepower and forced them to flee in different directions.

He said the troops also pursued the fleeing bandits, killed three while several others escaped with fatal gunshot injuries.

Two locally-made rifles, one locally-made pistol, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two motorcycles, three generators, and two pairs of military camouflage uniforms and many other items were recovered from the hoodlums.

Enenche said: “The gallant troops are dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are equally on the trail of the fleeing bandits in order to locate and neutralize them.

“Members of the general public are hereby requested to continue to provide credible information on the bandits to troops operating within their localities.”

