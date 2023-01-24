Troops kill three suspected bandits, rescue 16 hostages in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed three suspected bandits and rescued 16 kidnapped victims in Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the operations took place in Birnin-Gwari and Igabi local government areas of the state.

He said some of the rescued victims had been rushed to a hospital in the state for medical treatment.

The items recovered from the bandits included one AK47 rifle, one pump action gun, one Improvised Explosive Device, one Baofeng Radio, and 10 motorcycles.

Aruwan said: “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued 16 citizens in operations spanning Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road and a location in Igabi LGA.

“According to operational feedback, the troops responded to a distress call along the Udawa-Manini axis of the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road. The troops arrived to foil the attack, rescuing 15 persons in the process. Some of the rescued persons who sustained injuries were rushed to hospital for treatment.

“Similarly, troops of Operation Forest Sanity responded to a distress call from Gonan Doctor village, Igabi LGA, and laid ambush at a likely crossing point in Maraban Huda village.

“Contact was made with the bandits, and following a firefight, one bandit was neutralised.”

