Troops kill two bandits, destroy camps in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have killed two suspected bandits and destroyed the criminals’ camps in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said: “Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and 1 Division Nigerian Army, have neutralised two bandits in the Buruku general area of Chikun LGA.”

He added that several bandits escaped with life-threatening injuries during the operations that covered five local government areas in Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

According to the commissioner, the military confirmed the development in an operational feedback to the state government.

READ ALSO: Troops kill two bandits in Kaduna

Aruwan added: “According to the report, the troops conducted search-and-rescue operations around the Buruku forest, precisely in Rima village, Chikun LGA.

“Contact with bandits was made around Buruku village. A firefight ensued during which two bandits were neutralised.

“Several bandit camps were also cleared and destroyed during the operation.”

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their consistency and commended them for the successful exercise.

“Further operations will take place in the general area,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions