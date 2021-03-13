Troops kill two bandits in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike on Saturday killed two suspected bandits along the Gwagwada-Chikun Road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

He said: “According to operational feedback, the troops set an opportunity ambush along the route in anticipation of bandits’ movement. The bandits approached on two motorcycles, and on springing the ambush, returned fire in an attempt to charge through.

“They were, however, overwhelmed, and two bandits were neutralised by the troops while the others retreated with gunshot wounds.

“After the operation, the following items were recovered from the scene, along with the corpses of the bandits: One motorcycle, one locally made rifle, a mobile phone and some wraps of Indian Hemp.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with thanks and congratulated the troops for the successful operation while praising their pro-active disposition.”

