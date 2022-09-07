News
Troops kill two suspected bandits in Kaduna
Troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday killed two suspected bandits along the Kaduna-Zaria road in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement in Kaduna.
He said the operational feedback to the state government revealed that the troops responded quickly to credible intelligence on the presence of bandits around the Fondisho general area and set up an ambush position at the location.
Aruwan said: “On entering the area, the bandits sprang the ambush and came under intense fire as they were stoutly repelled by the troops, two of the criminals were thus neutralised.
“The government conveyed its appreciation to the troops and other security forces while encouraging them to sustain the determined efforts to rout all criminal elements.
“Since many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, the government hereby appeals to communities in the general area to report any questionable persons seeking medical attention.”
