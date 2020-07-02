Troops kill two suspected robbers in Plateau

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), on Thursday killed two suspected armed robbers in Rock Haven Community of Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

The Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos.

According to him, the two suspects belonged to a notorious gang of armed robbers who had terrorised Jos metropolis and environs for sometime.

He said: “This afternoon, our troops killed two notorious armed robbers who have been terrorising the Jos metropolis.

“Following a tip off, the troops swiftly mobilised to the scene at Rock Haven and chased the robbers who were attempting to flee on motorbikes.

READ ALSO: Police kills seven suspected robbers in Benue

“The troops engaged the suspects in a gun duel and forced them to flee in various directions.

“During the encounter, two of the suspected criminals were neutralised by the troops.”

Okonkwo said two locally- fabricated pistols were recovered from the scene of the incident.

He said the remains of the suspected robbers had been evacuated by the police while normalcy had since returned to the affected area.

Join the conversation

Opinions