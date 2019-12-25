Troops neutralise Boko Haram commander, 30 other terrorists

Troops deployed for Operation Lafiya Dole have announced the killing of a commander of a faction of Boko Haram and 30 other terrorists.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commander, Abu Muqhtar and the others were said to have been neutralised along Gashua Road in the outskirts of Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

This was revealed in a statement by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu.

He said that the troops of Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE the insurgents were during a failed attempt by the criminals to infiltrate Damaturu.

According to Iliyasu, during the encounter, the troops promptly mobilised and blocked the insurgents’ advance before engaging them in a fierce fire fight with the support of Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“It is confirmed that a top ISWAP Commander, Abu Muqhtar, believed to have coordinated several attacks along the fringes of Lake Chad was neutralised along with over 30 other insurgents in that attack,” he said.

He, however, said that two soldiers were wounded during the encounter. The wounded soldiers, he said, were currently receiving treatment and responding positively at a military medical facility.

Items he said the troops recovered during the attack include one Gun Truck, 561 Rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 1420 Rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 1850 Rounds of 7.62mmX51 ammunition, two Rocket Propelled Gun bombs, one Hand Held Communication Radio, 27 sachets of Metal and 350 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol).

