Troops raid bandits’ camp, rescue six hostages in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity on Tuesday rescued six kidnapped persons during a raid on bandits’ camp in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said the operation was conducted in Kuriga and Manini communities in the area.

Aruwan said: “After clearing the camp, the troops rescued six kidnapped citizens who were held at the location.

“The rescued persons have been safely reunited with their families.

“The government warmly commended the troops, police personnel, intelligence operatives, vigilante members and other security forces, for another successful round of operation.

“The Kaduna state government conveys its deep appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Air Staff.

“The governor also thanked the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Director General, Department of State Services, for the ongoing wave of onslaught on criminal enclaves.”

