Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue 3 kidnap persons in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest on Wednesday rescued three kidnapped victims during a raid on bandits’ den around Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary in Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity carried out a raid on a bandits’ hideout, in furtherance of clearance operations in the Kuriga-Manini-Udawa general areas, on the Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops carried out search-and-rescue operations at the hideout located around Ungwan Malam Ali.”

He said the troops made contact with the bandits who withdrew with gunshot wounds after the encounter.

“On raiding the camp, the troops rescued three kidnapped persons

“The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 18 rounds of ammunition and 11 pump action cartridges,” the commissioner added.

