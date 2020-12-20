Troops raid Gana followers’ hideout, kill two in Benue

The Defence Headquarters said on Sunday the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have raided the hideout of members of a militia gang led Benue State most wanted criminal, late Terwase Akwaza (Gana), in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state and killed two persons.

Gana was killed by troops along the Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi in September.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the troops also arrested a member of the militia gang during the operation which was carried out last Wednesday.

According to him, the operation was part of the military’s effort to rid the North-Central zone of criminal elements.

He disclosed that troops recovered three locally-made rifles, 21 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition and other items including a motorcycle during the operation.

Enenche said: “Troops have on December 16, conducted a dawn raid on the criminals’ location at Adangbe Village in Mbacher Council Ward of the local government area.

“The superior firepower of the troops forced the bandits to flee in disarray.

“However, as troops engaged the criminals in hot pursuit, two of them were neutralised while another was arrested by the gallant troops.

“The arrested member has been handed over to the police for further action.”

