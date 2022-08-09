Troops raid illegal market run by Boko Haram, kill four terrorists in Borno

Troops of the 21 Amoured Brigade based in Bama, Borno State, on Monday, raided a secret market operated by Boko Haram terrorists on the outskirts of the town and in the ensuing gun battle, four terrorists were killed and several others injured.

According to the Directorate of Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the troops capitalized on superior intelligence in tracking down the location of the secret market which the insurgents had operated for a while without notice.

Read also: Troops uncover secret Boko Haram/ISWAP fish market where arms, ammunitions, drugs are sold in Lake Chad

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who confirmed the raid in a statement, said the troops invaded the illegal market located in Dambia also known as Markas while conducting clearance operations.

He added that as soon as the terrorists sighted the soldiers, they opened fire on them but the troops overcame them with their superior fire power and they had to flee the market.

“In the fierce encounter, four BH/ISWAP terrorists were instantly neutralised, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated and ran to the forest

“Four women suspected to be wives of the terrorists were wounded during cross fire. They were evacuated to Bama General Hospital for treatment,” he said in the statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now