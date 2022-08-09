Metro
Troops raid illegal market run by Boko Haram, kill four terrorists in Borno
Troops of the 21 Amoured Brigade based in Bama, Borno State, on Monday, raided a secret market operated by Boko Haram terrorists on the outskirts of the town and in the ensuing gun battle, four terrorists were killed and several others injured.
According to the Directorate of Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the troops capitalized on superior intelligence in tracking down the location of the secret market which the insurgents had operated for a while without notice.
Read also: Troops uncover secret Boko Haram/ISWAP fish market where arms, ammunitions, drugs are sold in Lake Chad
The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who confirmed the raid in a statement, said the troops invaded the illegal market located in Dambia also known as Markas while conducting clearance operations.
He added that as soon as the terrorists sighted the soldiers, they opened fire on them but the troops overcame them with their superior fire power and they had to flee the market.
“In the fierce encounter, four BH/ISWAP terrorists were instantly neutralised, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated and ran to the forest
“Four women suspected to be wives of the terrorists were wounded during cross fire. They were evacuated to Bama General Hospital for treatment,” he said in the statement.
