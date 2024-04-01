Troops raid IPOB camp, recover IEDs in Imo

Troops of Operation UDO KA last week raided the suspected camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo State and recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The operation’s spokesman, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

He said that the B44 Camp located around the Njaba River on the border between the Awo-Omama community in Oru East LGA and the Ezoiha community in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo was destroyed.

He added that three IEDs, one RPG bomb, a motorcycle, seven Baofeng radios, local jewelries, a foreign ATM card, two SIM cards, two voter cards, plate numbers of stolen vehicles, and a toolbox were recovered.

Unuakhalu said that the raid was conducted on Thursday and Friday to clear the notorious camp.

“Troops further encountered and detonated some of the planted IEDs meant to hinder troops’ movements,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now