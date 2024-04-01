News
Troops raid IPOB camp, recover IEDs in Imo
Troops of Operation UDO KA last week raided the suspected camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo State and recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
The operation’s spokesman, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Enugu.
He said that the B44 Camp located around the Njaba River on the border between the Awo-Omama community in Oru East LGA and the Ezoiha community in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo was destroyed.
He added that three IEDs, one RPG bomb, a motorcycle, seven Baofeng radios, local jewelries, a foreign ATM card, two SIM cards, two voter cards, plate numbers of stolen vehicles, and a toolbox were recovered.
Unuakhalu said that the raid was conducted on Thursday and Friday to clear the notorious camp.
“Troops further encountered and detonated some of the planted IEDs meant to hinder troops’ movements,” he added.
