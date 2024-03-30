Troops raid suspected IPOB camp, exhume three corpses in Imo

Troops of Operation Udoka have raided a suspected camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Ezioha forest, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State, and exhumed three corpses.

The Commander of 34 Artillery, Obinze, Brig-Gen. Usman Lawal, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in the state.

He said the forest which bordered Oru East, Njaba, and Mbaitoli LGAs was used for torturing kidnapped persons.

The camp, according to him, was controlled by one B44, a suspected IPOB commander in the state.

Lawal said: “Three corpses were exhumed from a shallow grave in the forest while several car number plates, vehicle particulars, car keys, and personal belongings believed to be properties of kidnapped victims were recovered in the operation.”

