Troops raid suspected IPOB camps, kill one in Anambra
Troops of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III on Monday raided the alleged camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and killed one suspected member in the Orsumoghu general area of Anambra State.
The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.
He said the raids were carried out in conjunction with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Police, and local vigilante operatives following credible intelligence on the activities of the dissidents.
IPOB dares Nigerian govt to appear in court to defend terrorist tag
The spokesman said: “During the operations, the gallant troops cleared and destroyed IPOB/ESN camps. One of the terrorists was naturalised while others escaped with gunshot wounds and one pump action rifle was recovered.
“In the same vein, on December 9, troops on patrol along Orsumoghu-Ukpor Road in Ihiala Local Government Area in Anambra came in contact with members of the irredentist group.
“However, due to superior firepower, the criminals were forced to abandon their location.
“Items recovered included 27 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammunition, three locally made hand grenades, two handheld radios, one pair of NPF uniform, a fragmental jacket, and charms.”
