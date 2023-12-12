Troops raid suspected IPOB camps, kill one in Anambra

Troops of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III on Monday raided the alleged camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and killed one suspected member in the Orsumoghu general area of Anambra State.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

He said the raids were carried out in conjunction with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Police, and local vigilante operatives following credible intelligence on the activities of the dissidents.

READ ALSO: IPOB dares Nigerian govt to appear in court to defend terrorist tag

The spokesman said: “During the operations, the gallant troops cleared and destroyed IPOB/ESN camps. One of the terrorists was naturalised while others escaped with gunshot wounds and one pump action rifle was recovered.

“In the same vein, on December 9, troops on patrol along Orsumoghu-Ukpor Road in Ihiala Local Government Area in Anambra came in contact with members of the irredentist group.

“However, due to superior firepower, the criminals were forced to abandon their location.

“Items recovered included 27 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammunition, three locally made hand grenades, two handheld radios, one pair of NPF uniform, a fragmental jacket, and charms.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now