Troops repel bandits in Kaduna

Troops of operation Thunder Strike on Monday repelled two bandits in Kagarko Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the troops carried out the operation on Monday night along the Sabon Iche-Kagarko Road, Kagarko. Following a credible information on the bandits’ movement around the area.

He said, “While attempting to invade the road for an operation, the bandits entered the killing zone and the troops opened fire.

“The bandits returned fire as they beat a hasty retreat.

“After the firefight, the dead bodies of two bandits were retrieved by the troops, and the rest are suspected to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill four, abduct one in Kaduna fresh attack

“The troops suffered no casualties”.

The commissioner said local sources had confirmed that the bandits were indeed part of the notorious group terrorising the area.

The governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, commended the troops for a job well done, adding that aggressive patrols would continue to safeguard the area.

Aruwan further emphasized that “Citizens are to note that any locals found harbouring or providing medical aid to bandits with bullet wounds, will be charged as bandits”.

Join the conversation

Opinions