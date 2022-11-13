Troops repel terrorist attack, kill 2 in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday repelled an attack by suspected terrorists in Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, said one terrorist was killed in the clash between the troops and the criminals.

The commissioner added that another terrorist was killed raid on the group’s hideout in the Chikun local government area of the state.

He said: “Troops of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of Sunday at Kankomi, Chikun LGA, repelled an attack by dozens of bandits and subsequently neutralized one of the attackers, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The attackers made an attempt to infiltrate the location housing the troops. The vigilant troops in response engaged them in a fierce gun duel that lasted over an hour.

Read also:Troops kill notorious bandit commander, Dogo Maikasuwa, in Kaduna

“This resulted in the elimination of one of the terrorists, who was wearing military camouflage combat gear.

“Others escaped with bullet wounds as evidenced by bloodstains along their withdrawal route.

“One AK-47 rifle, seven AK47 magazines, seven rounds of ammunition, and five locally-made grenades were recovered from the bandits.

“Sadly, while exploiting the withdrawal route of the bandits, three corpses were found by the troops, apparently locals killed by the fleeing bandits.

“In another development, troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance patrols along the Gwagwada-Chikun-Sarkin Pawa axis, stretching from Chikun LGA to nearby interstate boundary areas.

“A contact was made with terrorists on high ground ahead of Kafaiyo. One terrorist was neutralized, and an AK-47 rifle recovered.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now