Troops reportedly kill two bandit commanders in Zamfara

Troops of Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji have reportedly killed two bandit commanders simply known as Kachalla Ruga and Alhaji Auta in Zamfara State.

The duo were targeted by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft which bombed their hideouts at Gusami Forest and Tsamre Village in Birnin Magaji local government area of the state in the wee hours of Friday.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 50 bandits in Zamfara

A military source told journalists on Saturday scores of bandits who converged at Auta’s residence for his burial were also killed during the bombardment of the location.

He said: “The whereabouts of other notorious bandits like Alhaji Nashama, Shingi, and Halilu remain unknown.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now