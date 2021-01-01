Troops rescue 10 hostages, kill one bandit in Katsina, Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Thursday rescued 10 persons held hostage by bandits in Katsina and Zamfara States.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said one of the bandits was killed and another was arrested in the operation.

According to him, the troops encountered the bandits while on routine patrol around Gidan Dan Nunu and Dutsi villages in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara.

He added that the troops successfully rescued seven victims during the encounter.

Enenche also disclosed that troops of Forward Operating Base Dangulbi, arrested one Zayanu Abdullahi from Shinkafi district with a huge amount of money while on stop and search patrol.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in buying of stolen cows from bandits.

The coordinator said: “Further investigation revealed that the suspect has been a collaborator with bandits. The suspect is in custody for further action.

“The gallant troops acting on credible intelligence that bandits were operating in Kimbisawa village of Batsari LGA of Katsina State swiftly mobilised to the village and rescued two women and a child kidnapped by the bandits.

“Rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families.”

