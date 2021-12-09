Troops rescue 20 abducted policemen in Yobe –Defence Hqtrs

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have rescued 20 policemen abducted by terrorists in Buni Yadi in Yobe State.

The development was disclosed by the Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, during a media briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Onyeuko, the troops recorded the feat during various operations in the past two weeks.

He said, “Cumulatively, a total 62 terrorist elements were neutralized and 28 of them were arrested, while 54 assorted arms and 144 rounds of the different calibre of ammunition were recovered.

“Also, a total of 101 rustled livestock were recovered and 20 kidnapped NPF personnel, who were abducted when the terrorists attacked the Police Division, were rescued by own troops at Buni Yadi within the period.”

Furthermore, he explained that as the troops continued to battle the insurgents, some terrorists and their families in the area surrendered.

“A total of 192 terrorists and their families comprising 51 adult males, 67 adult females and 74 children surrendered to own troops within the period.

“The surrendered terrorists were properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions,” he added.

The General also noted that the troops repelled Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, killing 26 of them.

“Troops also destroyed as well as captured several fighting equipment and vehicles of the terrorists. Regrettably, our gallant officers and soldiers paid the supreme prize. They are our heroes in the battle against terrorism,” Onyeuko said.

