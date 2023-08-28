Troops rescue 25 hostages from Boko Haram den in Borno

Troops of the 144 Battalion at the weekend rescued 25 hostages held captive by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said 14 hostages were rescued in a clearance operation carried out by the troops in collaboration with Hybrid Force at Gobara village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state on Saturday.

He added that the victims included six women and eight children.

The spokesman said: “In a similar operation on Sunday, August 27, troops of 82 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Hybrid Force raided the BHT enclave in Gava Village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and rescued 11 civilians.

“All rescued victims are presently in troops’ custody undergoing profiling.

“On the same day, seven members of a BHT family surrendered to troops of 81 Division Task Force Battalion in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State. The family comprised three adults and four children.”

