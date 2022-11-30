News
Troops rescue 3 kidnapped persons, destroy bandits’ camps in Kaduna
Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued three kidnap victims, including an 85-year-old woman during clear-out operations in three local government areas of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the troops destroyed several bandits’ camps during the operation.
He said two of the victims were rescued when the troops engaged bandits around Kwanti in Chikun LGA.
Aruwan said: “As the bandits fled into the forest, they left behind four motorcycles recovered by the troops.
“The troops burned down the dozens of camps in sight and upon scouring the area, the troops found two male kidnapped victims.
“They also discovered corpses of two unidentified female victims who had been killed by the bandits.
“The corpses were evacuated while the rescued victims were reunited with their families after first aid was administered on one of them who was carrying an injury.”
The commissioner said the 85-year-old woman was rescued in Kuzo general area and was examined and debriefed before she was released to her family.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...