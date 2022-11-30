Troops rescue 3 kidnapped persons, destroy bandits’ camps in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued three kidnap victims, including an 85-year-old woman during clear-out operations in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the troops destroyed several bandits’ camps during the operation.

He said two of the victims were rescued when the troops engaged bandits around Kwanti in Chikun LGA.

Aruwan said: “As the bandits fled into the forest, they left behind four motorcycles recovered by the troops.

“The troops burned down the dozens of camps in sight and upon scouring the area, the troops found two male kidnapped victims.

“They also discovered corpses of two unidentified female victims who had been killed by the bandits.

“The corpses were evacuated while the rescued victims were reunited with their families after first aid was administered on one of them who was carrying an injury.”

The commissioner said the 85-year-old woman was rescued in Kuzo general area and was examined and debriefed before she was released to her family.

