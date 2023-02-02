Metro
Troops rescue 30 kidnapped passengers in Kaduna
Troops of the One-Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Thursday, rescued 30 kidnapped victims in the state.
The Division’s Acting Spokesman, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the victims were rescued along the Birnin-Gwari Road in the state.
He said the troops encountered the bandits while escorting the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major-Gen. SE Udonwa, who was on operational visits to the headquarters of “Operation Whirl Punch” in Birnin Gwari and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.
According to the spokesman, the troops recovered two motorcycles from the hoodlums during the operation.
The statement read: “A fighting patrol from 1 Division today, Thursday, 2 February 2023 had a meeting engagement with armed bandits kidnapping commuters at Manini village along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road.
Troops kill three suspected bandits, rescue 16 hostages in Kaduna
“The troops who were escorting the Chief of Defence Training and Operations Maj. Gen. SE Udonwa who was on operational visits to Operation Whirl Punch Headquarters in Birnin Gwari engaged the bandits and overpowered them forcing the criminal element to withdraw in disarray.
“The gallant troops rescued 30 kidnapped victims, recovered two motorcycles, and immediately cleared the highway for free flow of vehicular traffic. The rescued victims were escorted to Udawa and Birnin Gwari to continue their journey.”
