Troops rescue 30 kidnapped passengers in Kaduna

Troops of the One-Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Thursday, rescued 30 kidnapped victims in the state.

The Division’s Acting Spokesman, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the victims were rescued along the Birnin-Gwari Road in the state.

He said the troops encountered the bandits while escorting the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major-Gen. SE Udonwa, who was on operational visits to the headquarters of “Operation Whirl Punch” in Birnin Gwari and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

According to the spokesman, the troops recovered two motorcycles from the hoodlums during the operation.

The statement read: “A fighting patrol from 1 Division today, Thursday, 2 February 2023 had a meeting engagement with armed bandits kidnapping commuters at Manini village along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road.

READ ALSO: Troops kill three suspected bandits, rescue 16 hostages in Kaduna

“The troops who were escorting the Chief of Defence Training and Operations Maj. Gen. SE Udonwa who was on operational visits to Operation Whirl Punch Headquarters in Birnin Gwari engaged the bandits and overpowered them forcing the criminal element to withdraw in disarray.

“The gallant troops rescued 30 kidnapped victims, recovered two motorcycles, and immediately cleared the highway for free flow of vehicular traffic. The rescued victims were escorted to Udawa and Birnin Gwari to continue their journey.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now