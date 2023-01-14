Troops rescue 30 kidnapped victims, kill scores of terrorists in joint operations

No fewer than 30 abducted civilians were rescued by troops of 177 Guards Battalion in conjunction with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and the Civilian Joint Task Force in Nassarawa State.

This followed a fierce gun battle between troops and terrorists in Nasarawa FCT, and Kogi states.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, on Friday, said two terrorists were gunned down in the battle while several others fled with injuries.

It added that a member of the CJTF sustained a minor injury in the encounter and had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The statement read: “As part of its responsibility to ensure adequate security within its areas of responsibilities and to stamp out incessant kidnapping, in order to to protect lives and properties of law-abiding citizens in the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring states, troops of 177 Guards Battalion in conjunction with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and the Civilian Joint Task Force in Nassarawa State recently conducted an offensive operations based on credible actionable intelligence on bandits/kidnappers’ enclaves in the general area of Idu, Chikara, along the boundaries of Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Abaji area in FCT and Koton Karfe in Kogi State.

“During the joint operations, the gallant troops with superior firepower subdued the bandits and neutralised two of them while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

also rescued 30 civilians who had been held captive by the bandits. Unfortunately, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force sustained a minor injury and is currently stable and receiving proper medical care at the hospital.

“The troops also recovered 1x Rapid Propelled Grenade tube from the criminals and several military uniforms. The rescued civilians have since been profiled by the Nigeria Police Division in Toto LGA while the state government has facilitated their safe reunion with their communities and families.”

