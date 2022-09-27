Troops rescue 7 kidnapped persons in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued seven kidnapped people in two local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, said the victims were rescued during an operation in Birnin Gwari and Chikun LGAs.

He added that operational feedback from the military revealed that the troops came under fire from the bandits while on patrol in the areas.

Aruwan said: “The troops returned fire and promptly subdued the bandits who fled into the forests, leaving their captives behind.”

He commended the troops for their brave efforts, saying the rescued victims had been reunited with their families.

