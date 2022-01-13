Troops rescue abducted Plateau polytechnic students

Troops of Operation Safe Haven on Wednesday rescued the three abducted students of Plateau State Polytechnic in Barkin Ladi area of the state.

Gunmen had on Wednesday abducted the students from their hostel in the area.

The military information officer for the OPSH, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

He added that the students were rescued at an abandoned poultry farm and had been reunited with their families.

The statement read: “ The troops deployed at Nding Sesut, a remote community in Barikin Ladi, noticed an unusual movement of persons during patrols.

“Troops immediately conducted a cordon and search in the general area that led to the rescue of the three students at an abandoned poultry farm.

“The victims have since been united with their families. Manhunt to apprehend the suspects is still ongoing.”

