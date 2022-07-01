Troops rescue another abducted Chibok school girl in Borno

Troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army fighting against insurgency in the North East have rescued another abducted female student of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State, who were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists in April, 2014.

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force of the Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, who confirmed the rescue of the girl to newsmen in Maiduguri, the state capital on Thursday, giving her name as Mary Dauda, added that she was rescued around the Bama Axis of the state after she had managed to escape from the enclave of her captors.

Read also: Nigerian Army rescues another kidnapped Chibok schoolgirl with baby

The rescue of the girl is coming a few weeks after the military disclosed the discovery of two of the abducted girls, who were among the 276 mostly Christian female students aged from 16 to 18 kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group from the school while preparing for their examination.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now