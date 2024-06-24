Troops rescue another Chibok girl, 99 others in Sambisa Forest

Troops of the 21 Armoured Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, of the Nigerian Army, have rescued another Chibok girl identified as Ihyi Abudu, and 99 other captives from terrorists inside the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, who posted the news on X on Monday, said the troops stormed the Boko Haram stronghold in the Sambisa Forest where they successfully rescued the captives.

According to him, the hostages were mostly women and children, including Abudu and her two children.

Makama wrote: “The operation, code-named Operation Lake Sanity II, was in continuation of the troops of Operation Hadin Kai’s efforts to annihilate the terrorists in Sambisa, Timbuktu and other parts of the North East Region.

“Intelligence sources say that the rescued girl who was in serial number 67 on the abducted Chibok girls list, escaped from Parisu hideouts of the terrorists and was rescued during a clearance operation in Bararam general area in Sambisa Forest.

“The source said that as the troops entered the terrorists’ camp, the soldiers were met with a heart-wrenching sight of the 99 rescued captives comprising 41 women and 57 children and the Chibok girl with her children, malnourished and traumatized, but alive, surrendered to the troops.

“After a successful rescue mission, the Nigerian Army’s Medical Corps sprang into action, and provided critical medical care to the freed captives. The team raced against time to immunize the victims against deadly diseases.

“The medical team quickly assessed their condition. Many showed signs of malnutrition, dehydration, and exposure to diseases. The team sprang into action, administering vaccines and medications to prevent the spread of diseases.

“According to the source, Ihyi Abudu was number 19 among the Chibok girls that were rescued by the Nigeria Army while over 161,000 Boko Haram and their families had so far surrendered to the troops during various operations.”

Hope Revived as Army Rescues another Chibok Girl, Ihyi Abudu, and 99 other captives By: Zagazola Makama It was a moment of unbridled joy and relief as the Nigerian Army's troops of 21 Armoured Brigade , stormed the Boko Haram stronghold in the Sambisa Forest, rescuing 99… pic.twitter.com/pNQ2euaqO3 — Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) June 24, 2024

