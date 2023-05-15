Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have rescued another student of the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, Saratu Dauda.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Ali, disclosed this while handing over the 25-year-old girl to the Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Zuwaira Gambo, on Monday in Maiduguri.

He said the troops rescued the girl after she escaped from the terrorists in the Sambisa forest on May 6.

The victim was rescued just two weeks after the troops rescued two students of the college wandering in the forest

The theatre commander added that Dauda was married to a Boko Haram bomb expert, Abu Yusuf, and they had three children.

Boko Haram insurgents had on April 14, 2014, abducted 276 students from their hostel in the college.

Dauda’s rescue brought the number of girls that had regained freedom since their unfortunate abduction nine years ago to 187 while 92 are still in captivity.

Ali said: “We thanked God for rescuing Saratu Dauda. This will enable you to have a better life with your parents and other families in Chibok Community.

“The girl has been taken to the Maimalari military hospital for intensive care while efforts to rescue the children from her husband are ongoing.”

