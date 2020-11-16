Troops rescue nine kidnapped passengers on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Following an attack by armed bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja Express Road on Sunday afternoon, no fewer than nine kidnapped persons have been rescued by troops carrying out internal security operations.

It was gathered that the troops under operation ‘Thunder Strike’, received a distress call at about 4pm while on their routine patrol, that some armed bandits where blocking the highway.

This disclosure was made known in a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday night.

According to him, the Kaduna state government received operational feedback from the Defence Headquarters’s Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) following Sunday’s incident.

The feedback read: “Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike on a routine patrol along Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis on the Kaduna-Abuja road, received a distress call at around 4PM, of bandits blocking the main highway.

“The armed bandits opened fire on a bus, forcing the driver to halt.

Read also: Troops rescue 165 women, children from Boko Haram in Borno

“On getting to the location, the armed bandits had already kidnapped nine persons from an 18-seater bus with registration No. Kaduna: MKA-151.

“The troops immediately mobilized and engaged the bandits in a firefight and in the process rescued nine persons kidnapped who later rejoined their colleagues after their rescue and a head count.

“Regrettably, the driver and a passenger seated close to him lost their lives.”

Aruwan said, “The Kaduna State Government sends its condolences to their families and prays for God to grant them eternal rest.

“Following this summary from the military, the government assures citizens and commuters plying the route that any emerging developments regarding the unfortunate incident will be communicated.”

He added that the government also assures citizens of Kaduna State that it will continue to work hard, in collaboration with the Federal Government to improve the security on the highway.

He Further said the state government will achieve this while working with the Governments of Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano States, as well as the Military, Police, DSS and relevant stakeholders on enhancing the security situation in the region.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions