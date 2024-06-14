Troops rescue one more abducted NYSC member

Troops of the 2 Battalion, Kaduna, have rescued one more National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member abducted by bandits in Zamfara State.

The hoodlums in August last year abducted eight prospective corps members heading to Akwa Ibom State in Gusau.

Six of the corps members later regained their freedom.

The latest development brought the number of victims rescued by the troops to seven.

The Army Director of Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja.

He said efforts to rescue the remaining corps member are ongoing.

