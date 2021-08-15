Troops rescue seven more victims of gunmen attack in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State on Sunday said they rescued seven more victims of Saturday’s attack on travellers by gunmen, at Rukuba community in the Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Ripples Nigeria on Saturday reported that twelve victims had been rescued by the troops after the attack, which left about 22 people dead and several others injured.

It was gathered that the victims were returning from the annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi State where they attended an event marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year, and were heading to Ikare in Ondo State when they ran into the gunmen.

In a statement on Sunday, the Information Officer for Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa said the seven rescued victims in their latest operation had been taken to a safe place for medical attention.

READ ALSO: Algerian wildfires leave 65 dead, including 25 soldiers

The statement read, “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has today Sunday, 15 August 2021, rescued seven more victims of Rukuba Road attack on commuters yesterday.

“The victims have been taken to a safe place for medical attention and care.

“The troops are still on search operation to get the remaining missing victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions