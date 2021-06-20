Nigeria In One Minute
Troops rescue three more abducted students, teacher of Kebbi college
A coalition of security operatives comprising the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force has rescued an additional three students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yawuri, in Kebbi State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
He said the students and their teacher were rescued in the ongoing rescue operations at Makuku on Saturday.
The statement read: “The troops also killed one bandit, recovered nine motorcycles and four phones from the fleeing bandits while additional troops have now been deployed to dominate the forest.”
Bandits had attacked the school in the early hours of Thursday and abducted an unspecified number of students and teachers from the college.
The incident is the latest in a series of increasing students’ abductions across the country.
READ ALSO: Kebbi govt order closure of seven schools over insecurity
Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had last Friday rescued two teachers and five students during a coordinated firefight with the bandits in the state.
The Deputy Force Commander of the Joint Taskforce in the North-West, Air Commodore Abubakar Abdulkadir, who disclosed this in a communiqué, said the troops came in contact with the bandits in the early hours of the day and engaged them in a gun duel.
The development forced the bandits to abandon five students and a teacher and fled in different directions.
However, one of the students died in the operation.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....