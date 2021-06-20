Troops rescue three more abducted students, teacher of Kebbi college

A coalition of security operatives comprising the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force has rescued an additional three students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yawuri, in Kebbi State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the students and their teacher were rescued in the ongoing rescue operations at Makuku on Saturday.

The statement read: “The troops also killed one bandit, recovered nine motorcycles and four phones from the fleeing bandits while additional troops have now been deployed to dominate the forest.”

Bandits had attacked the school in the early hours of Thursday and abducted an unspecified number of students and teachers from the college.

The incident is the latest in a series of increasing students’ abductions across the country.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had last Friday rescued two teachers and five students during a coordinated firefight with the bandits in the state.

The Deputy Force Commander of the Joint Taskforce in the North-West, Air Commodore Abubakar Abdulkadir, who disclosed this in a communiqué, said the troops came in contact with the bandits in the early hours of the day and engaged them in a gun duel.

The development forced the bandits to abandon five students and a teacher and fled in different directions.

However, one of the students died in the operation.

