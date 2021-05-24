Troops rescue two abducted victims in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

News
Troops rescue two abducted victims in Kaduna
Troops of Operation Safe Haven have rescued two abducted persons in Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this to journalists after he was briefed by the Sector Commander of the Operation Safe Haven, Col. D.C. Nwakonobi, at the agency headquarters on Monday in Kaduna.
The commissioner was on a routine visit to the military formations across the Southern Kaduna general area.
He said the victims were kidnapped by bandits along Gidan Waya-Godogodo-Jagindi Road in Jema’a local government area of the state.
Aruwan said: “Four passengers were abducted from a vehicle plying the route. On receiving a distress call, a patrol team from OPSH pursued the bandits and rescued the two victims. Efforts to apprehend the bandits and rescue the other victims are ongoing.
“The troops also rescued three herders after they had been attacked by bandits at a location in the same LGA.”
