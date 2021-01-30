Troops rescue two abducted women in Kaduna

Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike on Friday rescued two women abducted in Gadanin Gwari village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the women were abducted by bandits while they were on their way to the farm.

He added that the troops engaged the bandits in a gun duel and forced them to abandon the victims.

He added that operatives attached to the Kaduna State Police Command rescued two persons abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kajuru local government area of the state.

Aruwan said: “According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State government, the women were suddenly abducted as they made their way to their farm. The troops on patrol tracked down the criminals and engaged them in a firefight, forcing them to abandon their captives and run for their lives.

“After securing the women, the troops pursued the bandits, destroying many bandit camps along the way. The bandits were eventually trapped in Gajina settlement also in Chikun LGA.

“Three of the kidnappers were apprehended and are now in custody, while the rescued women have returned to their homes.

“Furthermore, the troops of Operation Thunder Strike and the newly inducted troops of the Nigerian Army Women Corps have continued aggressive patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. The patrol was hitch-free, with no incidents recorded as of yesterday (Friday).”

