News
Troops rescue two more Chibok girls after 8 years
Troops of the 202 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Borno State have rescued two more schoolgirls abducted from the Government Girls’ Science Secondary School in Chibok by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the progress made by the army in the war against insurgency in the North-East on Wednesday in Abuja, said the two girls were rescued alongside their children believed to have been fathered by their abductors.
READ ALSO: Ezekwesili vows to sue media outfits over statements on Chibok Girls
The girls were rescued just one month after two other victims of terrorism escaped from the insurgents.
The army spokesman revealed that the girls and their children had been taken to a medical facility for intensive treatment after which they would be handed over to the state government for onward reunion with their families.
Over 100 out of the 276 girls abducted from their hostel by the terrorists on April 14, 2014 had regained their freedom.
