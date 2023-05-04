Metro
Troops rescue two of three aid workers abducted by ISWAP terrorists
Luck came the way of two of the three humanitarian workers working with Family Health International {FHI360} abducted by Islamic State of West Africa {ISWAP} fighters, as troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued them, Daily Trust reports.
The three humanitarian workers and two security guards were reported abducted at the guest house of the NGO in Fotoko village near Gamborou Ngala town, Borno State.
Read also: ISWAP terrorists abduct three humanitarian staff, security guards in Borno
One of the sources quoted in the report revealed that the two NGO workers were released on Wednesday but one of the aid workers and the two security guards were still in captivity.
The military and the FHI360 are yet to make any official confirmation of the their release.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...