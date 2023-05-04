Troops rescue two of three aid workers abducted by ISWAP terrorists 

Luck came the way of two of the three humanitarian workers working with Family Health International {FHI360} abducted by Islamic State of West Africa {ISWAP} fighters, as troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued them, Daily Trust reports.

The three humanitarian workers and two security guards were reported abducted at the guest house of the NGO in Fotoko village near Gamborou Ngala town, Borno State.

Read also: ISWAP terrorists abduct three humanitarian staff, security guards in Borno

One of the sources quoted in the report revealed that the two NGO workers were released on Wednesday but one of the aid workers and the two security guards were still in captivity.

The military and the FHI360 are yet to make any official confirmation of the their release.

