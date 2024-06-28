Troops thwart suspected IPOB attack on Ebonyi police station, kill five —Army

The Nigerian Army has said its troops on Thursday, successfully repelled an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on a Police station in Ebonyi State, and in a gun battle that ensued, killed five of the attackers.

A statement posted on the X handle of the Nigerian Army on Thursday night, said the suspected IPOB fighters had invaded the Isheke Police station and torched the facility, as well as several vehicles on the premises.

The Army said on receiving a distress call, troops were sent in and the fighters were overpowered, with five of them killed while others fled the scene.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army, in a swift and decisive response, have repelled an attack on Isheke Police Station, which came under attack by suspected IPOB terrorists resulting in the torching of the facility and several vehicles,” the statement said.

READ ALSO:IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, reveals plan to negotiate with Nigerian govt for his release

“Troops, on arrival at the scene, launched a counter-attack on the terrorists, overpowering and compelling them to flee in disarray.

“Accordingly, troops engaged the terrorists in a hot pursuit, leading to an intense gun battle, which resulted in the elimination of five suspected terrorists and seizure of several weapons.”

The Army added that weapons recovered from the suspects include one PKT machine gun with a link belt containing 94 rounds of ammunition, two AK-47 rifles with three magazines, containing 11 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one submachine gun with a magazine.

Also recovered was a Sienna SUV with registration number Ebonyi CHR-364JC.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to operate in synergy with sister services and other security agencies to combat the terrorists’ activities by IPOB and its armed affiliate, the ESN. We urge all law-abiding citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or activity to the security agencies,” the post added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now