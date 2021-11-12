Troops uncover 20 illegal refining sites, 19 reservoirs, recover crude

Troops of Operation Delta Safe, conducting land, maritime and air operations to counter activities of criminal elements in the South-South zone have demobilised over 20 illegal refining sites and 62 ovens, among others.

The troops during the raid also uncovered 12 cooking pots/boilers, eight cooling systems, 19 reservoirs, 18 large dugout pits and 88 storage tanks.

Disclosing the development while addressing newsmen on Thursday at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, said all operations, kinetic and non-kinetic, had achieved significant results.

“Within the period, raid operations were executed at different locations in the zone that yielded significant results. In the course of these operations, troops discovered and deactivated illegal oil refining/bunkering sites.

“These feats were recorded in Brass, Yenagoa, Nembe, and Southern Ijaw LGAs in Bayelsa State; while in Delta State, significant achievements were recorded in Sapele, Warri South and Warri South West LGAs.”

He listed Ahoada, Onne, Elele, Isiokpo, Emoha, Port Harcourt, Isong Enwang, Akwa Ibom State, Bonny and Ikwere LGAs of Rivers State as areas successful operations were carried out.

“Cumulatively, troops discovered and immobilised a total of 20 illegal refining sites. Additionally, eight criminal elements, including two impostors, were arrested and seven arms and three rounds of ammunition, among other items, were recovered in the course of operations in the zone. Also, troops rescued 13 kidnapped civilians within the period,” he said.

According to him, over 49 insurgents and criminals have been neutralised and scores arrested as troops continue to sustain onslaught in land, maritime and air operations.

“In the course of these operations within the period of two weeks, 31 terrorists were neutralised and 71 of them arrested, including two female logistics suppliers, namely Mrs. Aisha Umar, 19 years, with a child of two years and Mrs. Kaltumi Bakura, 20 years, all resident at IDP Camp in Bama,” he added.

He put the total number of weapons recovered at 122, disclosing that a total of 97 kidnapped civilians were rescued, while a total of 1,186 of BHT elements and their families, comprising 226 adult males, 406 adult females and 555 children surrendered to troops at different locations in Borno State.

Onyeuko, while commending troops for their courage and resilience towards achieving sustainable peace, said they would not relent in the fight against criminalities in all parts of the country.

